UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, US To Hold Counterterrorism Talks In Vienna On Monday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 10:10 AM

Russia, US to Hold Counterterrorism Talks in Vienna on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Russia and the United States will hold the next round of counterterrorism consultations in Vienna on Monday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov, responsible for counterterrorism issues, will attend the talks on behalf of the Russian government, while the US side will be represented by Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.

According to the US State Department, the diplomats will discuss a number of issues, including terrorist designations at the United Nations, foreign terrorist fighters, terrorist financing, aviation security and the threat of international terrorism.

Russia and the US regularly maintain a counterterrorism dialogue, with the latest such consultations between Sullivan and Syromolotov held in the Austrian capital in December.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Russia Vienna United States December Government

Recent Stories

Free internet offered on public transport buses in ..

8 hours ago

Five-day weather forecast

8 hours ago

UAE, Central African Republic boosting ties

12 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives credentials of UN Resi ..

12 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives CEO of Merck

12 hours ago

32,256 business licenses issued in eight months in ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.