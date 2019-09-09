Russia, US to Hold Counterterrorism Talks in Vienna on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Russia and the United States will hold the next round of counterterrorism consultations in Vienna on Monday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov, responsible for counterterrorism issues, will attend the talks on behalf of the Russian government, while the US side will be represented by Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan.

According to the US State Department, the diplomats will discuss a number of issues, including terrorist designations at the United Nations, foreign terrorist fighters, terrorist financing, aviation security and the threat of international terrorism.

Russia and the US regularly maintain a counterterrorism dialogue, with the latest such consultations between Sullivan and Syromolotov held in the Austrian capital in December.