Russia, US To Hold Meeting On Security, Date To Be Determined Soon - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 07:19 PM

Russia and the United States will hold an expert meeting on security in Vienna, the date will be determined in the near future, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik published on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Russia and the United States will hold an expert meeting on security in Vienna, the date will be determined in the near future, Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik published on Tuesday.

"I think that the date of the expert meeting will be determined in the near future. It will be held here in Vienna. All special services, security agencies, security councils and so on are meeting," Syromolotov said.

