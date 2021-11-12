Russia, US to Hold Negotiations on Climate in Coming Weeks - Russian Deputy Prime Minister

GLASGOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The next Russian-US meeting on climate at the level of relevant departments is scheduled for the coming weeks, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk told Sputnik.

The first such meeting was held in the videoconference format ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference, running from late October through Friday in Glasgow.

"As a result of the meeting, we have understanding that contacts at the level of departments will continue. We expect that the next videoconference will take place in the coming weeks, the exact date is yet to be determined," Overchuk said.