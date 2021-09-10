UrduPoint.com

Russia, US To Hold New Meeting On Cybersecurity, Dialogue Gained Momentum - Ryabkov

Moscow and Washington will hold a new meeting on cybersecurity, the dialogue has gained momentum even despite previous US attempts to narrow the agenda; not only ransomware is being discussed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

"The dialogue has not just been launched, but has already gained momentum and internal logic. There is a developed format of participants on both sides. There is a practice of exchanging certain signals, in addition to holding online meetings via a closed channel.

There will be new contacts of this kind in the coming period," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

"Expanding the topic and agenda, on which we insist, remains our task. There are shifts in this direction, but they are not sufficient. US colleagues still try to focus all their work on what interests them. But what interests them is not means that we are not interested in this. We are ready to do this too. However, everything cannot be reduced to this," he said.

