Russia, US to Hold New Meeting on Diplomatic Visas Before 2022 - Consul General

HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Before the end of the year, Russian and US diplomats plan to hold another meeting dedicated to the normalization of the issuance of visas for diplomats of both countries, Russian Consul General in Houston Alexander Zakharov told Sputnik.

"During the meeting in Vienna, representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US State Department agreed to hold another meeting before the end of the year. The date has not yet been determined," Zakharov said on the sidelines of the 23rd World Petroleum Congress.

When asked about the venue for these talks, the Russian diplomat replied that they would take place "in one of the European capitals."