Russia, US to Hold New Meetings to Discuss Visas, Other Bilateral Issues - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) Moscow and Washington will hold new consultations to resolve the crisis around work of diplomatic missions and visas, as well as to discuss other bilateral issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Ryabkov held a meeting with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland on Tuesday.

The Russian official mentioned that the US so far "does not listen to our demands" but mentioned that the conversation was frank.

"But nevertheless, the conversation was useful. At least, we agreed to intensify these discussions, to hold specialized consultations. Moreover, there will be additional consultations on some segments of bilateral relations in addition to visas and the work of foreign missions," Ryabkov said, adding that he can not reveal more details for now.