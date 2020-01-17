UrduPoint.com
Russia, US To Hold New Round Of Strategic Stability Talks Very Soon - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

Russia, US to Hold New Round of Strategic Stability Talks Very Soon - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Russia and the United States will hold a new round of consultations on strategic stability at the level of experts in the near future, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russian and US delegations held talks in Vienna. The teams were led by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Acting Undersecretary of State Christopher Ford, respectively.

"The sides exchanged views on and assessments of the state of international security, considered the two sides' approaches to supporting strategic stability and corresponding doctrines, discussed arms control prospects," the ministry said in a press release.

"In keeping with the agreements reached earlier at a higher level, it was agreed to continue the dialogue on strategic stability in this format, including interaction on certain issues at the level of experts in the near future," the ministry added.

