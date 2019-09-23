UrduPoint.com
Russia, US To Hold Next Bilateral Counterterrorism Talks In Second Half Of 2020 - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 01:14 PM

Russia and the United States will hold their next bilateral counterterrorism negotiations in the second half of 2020, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for New Challenges and Threats, Vladimir Tarabrin, said in an interview with Sputnik, specifying that the talks would be held at the level of coordinators

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Russia and the United States will hold their next bilateral counterterrorism negotiations in the second half of 2020, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for New Challenges and Threats, Vladimir Tarabrin, said in an interview with Sputnik, specifying that the talks would be held at the level of coordinators.

"It has been agreed that the next coordinators-level negotiations will be held in the second half of 2020. Prior to that, intense expert-level work will be carried out," Tarabrin said.

Russia and the United States held coordinators-level counterterrorism consultations, co-chaired by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov and US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, on September 9 in Vienna. The participants of the talks focused on the current state of and the prospects for joint fight against terror threats, and have also agreed to continue constructive Moscow-Washington dialogue on the matter.

