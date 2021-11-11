UrduPoint.com

Russia, US To Hold Visa Consultations Next Week In Vienna - Russian Diplomat

Thu 11th November 2021 | 01:58 PM

Russia and the United States will hold consultations on visa issues and embassies' operation next week in Vienna, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Russia and the United States will hold consultations on visa issues and embassies' operation next week in Vienna, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

Ryabkov told Sputnik earlier that Moscow and Washington plan to hold relevant negotiations by the end of the month.

"(The consultations will be held) at the level of senior officials directly in charge of bilateral relations. It will be held next week in Vienna," Ryabkov told reporters.

