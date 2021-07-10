Russia, US to Sign Barter Agreement on ISS - Russian Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Russia and the United States are set to sign a barter agreement on the use and maintenance of the International Space Station (ISS), follows from the decree of the Russian government, published on the official portal of legal information on Friday.

"[Decree to] accept the proposal of the state space corporation Roscosmos, agreed on by the Russian Foreign Ministry and other interested Federal executive authorities, to negotiate the signing of an Agreement between the state space corporation Roscosmos and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (the United States)," the document signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

Under the agreement, Roscosmos will maintain and provide engineering support for the Zarya cargo module in exchange for "in-orbit storage services and communication services via a satellite tracking and data relay system" operated by NASA.