UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, US To Sign Barter Agreement On ISS - Russian Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 02:00 AM

Russia, US to Sign Barter Agreement on ISS - Russian Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) Russia and the United States are set to sign a barter agreement on the use and maintenance of the International Space Station (ISS), follows from the decree of the Russian government, published on the official portal of legal information on Friday.

"[Decree to] accept the proposal of the state space corporation Roscosmos, agreed on by the Russian Foreign Ministry and other interested Federal executive authorities, to negotiate the signing of an Agreement between the state space corporation Roscosmos and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (the United States)," the document signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

Under the agreement, Roscosmos will maintain and provide engineering support for the Zarya cargo module in exchange for "in-orbit storage services and communication services via a satellite tracking and data relay system" operated by NASA.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Russia United States From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Over 19,300 tailgaters fined on Abu Dhabi roads ov ..

2 hours ago

Seven UN peacekeepers injured in Mali blast

1 hour ago

Taskin and Muzarabani fined after Harare clash

1 hour ago

Govt devises multi-pronged strategy to reform gas ..

1 hour ago

Sheranwala flyover to facilitate masses, traders

1 hour ago

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri calls on CM Balochistan ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.