Russia, US To Soon Have Contacts On Strategic Security - Lavrov

Tue 12th May 2020 | 07:20 PM

Russia, US to Soon Have Contacts on Strategic Security - Lavrov

Russia and the United States will soon have contacts on strategic security issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Russia and the United States will soon have contacts on strategic security issues, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"We will find a form [of communication] with our US colleagues. There will be several contacts soon, including contacts on strategic security issues and global security," Lavrov said after an online meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

More Stories From World

