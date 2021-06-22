UrduPoint.com
Russia, US To Start Bilateral Talks On Strategic Stability In Near Future - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 09:59 PM

Russia, US to Start Bilateral Talks on Strategic Stability in Near Future - Ryabkov

Russia and the United States will start bilateral talks on strategic stability in the very near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russia and the United States will start bilateral talks on strategic stability in the very near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden agreed last week during a meeting in Geneva to launch a strategic stability dialogue between the US and Russia in order to address issues such as arms control and conflict risk reduction.

"I am hopeful that negotiating teams will see each other shortly and they will have a debate on what and when to deliver ... We have already proposed to our US colleagues to undertake as a first step a joint review of each other's security concerns," Ryabkov said in his keynote address to the 2021 Carnegie International Nuclear Policy Conference.

Ryabkov also said that Russia is counting on the pragmatic approach of the US to the problems of strategic stability as there will be no unilateral concessions from Moscow.

