Russia, US To Start Consultations On All Aspects Diplomatic Relations - Putin

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:23 PM

Russia, US to Start Consultations on All Aspects Diplomatic Relations - Putin

Russia and the United States are set to start consultations on all issues related to diplomatic matters in the near future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russia and the United States are set to start consultations on all issues related to diplomatic matters in the near future, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"We have also agreed that the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US State Department will start consultations on a host of matters on the diplomatic track," Putin said in a post-summit presser.

More Stories From World

