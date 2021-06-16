UrduPoint.com
Russia, US To Start Work On Strategic Stability Next Steps After New START Extension

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:27 PM

Russia, US to Start Work on Strategic Stability Next Steps After New START Extension

Russia and the United States are set to begin consultations on the next steps to ensuring strategic stability, following the recent extension of the New START treaty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russia and the United States are set to begin consultations on the next steps to ensuring strategic stability, following the recent extension of the New START treaty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"I think it's clear for everyone the fact that President Biden has taken on responsibility and has taken the decision, which we think is quite timely, to extend the New START treaty for five years up until 2024. Of course there is a question of what comes next. We agreed that consultations will commence at the inter-agency level between the US State Department and the Russian Foreign Ministry," Putin said in a post-presser summit.

