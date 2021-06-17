UrduPoint.com
Russia, US To Start Work On Strategic Stability Next Steps After New START Extension

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Russia, US to Start Work on Strategic Stability Next Steps After New START Extension

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russia and the United States are set to begin consultations on the next steps to ensuring strategic stability, following the recent extension of the New START treaty, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"I think it's clear for everyone the fact that President Biden has taken on responsibility and has taken the decision, which we think is quite timely, to extend the New START treaty for five years," Putin said in a post-presser summit.

He added that the sides agreed that consultations will commence at the inter-agency level between the US State Department and the Russian Foreign Ministry.

This February, the United States officially extended New START that is premised on the proposition that each side ultimately reduces their nuclear arsenal to a total of 700 missiles, 800 launchers and 1,550 deployed warheads, prolonging the expiry date till February 5, 2026.

The US decision to re-animate the treaty, which was sealed by then US President Barack Obama and then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, was hailed by Russia.

