Russia, US to Work Out Format of Security Guarantees Meeting - Russian Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia and the US will develop a format to discuss security guarantees for the Russian "red lines," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Russia and the US will develop a format to discuss security guarantees for the Russian "red lines," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"I proceed from the fact that the formats for continuing the discussion of those red lines that our leadership has been talking about in recent days, as well as the receipt by Russia of the most reliable legal legally binding security guarantees, are subject to further discussion," Ryabkov told reporters.

There is a whole series of platforms where such issues can be discussed, he said.

"Nothing has been decided yet. The US announcements, which are made unilaterally, do not create a new reality for us, they are simply a reminder that these issues have to be closely tackled," the diplomat added.