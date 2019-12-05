Russia-US Trade Up 5.2% Year-on-Year to $21.6Bln in January-October - Customs Service

The trade between Russia and the United States from January to October has increased by 5.2 percent when compared to the same period last year, totaling $21.638 billion, freshly published statistical data by the Russian Federal Customs Service showed on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The trade between Russia and the United States January to October has increased by 5.2 percent when compared to the same period last year, totaling $21.638 billion , freshly published statistical data by the Russian Federal Customs Service showed on Thursday.

The US has accounted for 4 percent of Russian trade in the given period as opposed to 3.6 percent last year.

Russian exports to the US went up by 5.9 percent to $10.609 billion, while US imports in Russia grew by 4.5 percent to $11.029 billion.

The two countries mostly trade metals, minerals, chemical products, machinery equipment and wood.