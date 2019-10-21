UrduPoint.com
Russia, US, Turkey Should Work On Boosting Security In Syria - Russian Defense Minister

Russia, US, Turkey Should Work on Boosting Security in Syria - Russian Defense Minister

Russia, the United States and Turkey should make effort to strengthen regional security, which has seen a decrease after the start of Turkey's offensive in Syria, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Monday

"We hope very much that steps that are being taken now our cooperation with Turkish and US colleagues will allow regional security and stability to improve instead of degrading. The events that have been taking place over the past few days, are, unfortunately, seeding some not quite optimistic thoughts," Shoigu told participants of a security forum in Beijing.

"Some camps and facilities where terrorists from several dozens countries have been kept are now not guarded, and terrorists have started dispersing," the Russian minister stressed.

"No one knows where they will head. But at the current brief, tactical stage of cooperation, we see this as a problem that should be solved immediately, and not only at the Russia-Turkey-US level," Shoigu added.

