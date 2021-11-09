Russia, US Understand Need for Putin-Biden Summit, No Date Set - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Russia and the United States understand the need for a meeting of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden but an agreement on a timeframe for the summit is yet to be reached, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"There is an understanding that it is necessary to hold a meeting, that the two presidents should continue their communication but no exact timeframe has been set yet," Peskov told reporters, asked if Putin and Biden could hold a meeting early next year.