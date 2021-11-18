Russia, US Understand Need to Maintain Putin-Biden Contacts, No Plans Set Yet - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Both Russia and the United States understand the need to maintain contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, but it is too early to speak about concrete plans, Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov said.

"As for the moment, both sides have an understanding that the next contact should take place in the foreseeable future. At the same time, it is too early to speak about any specific plans," Antonov told reporters.