GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russia and the United States are well aware of one another's red lines, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"I can say that in general, we understand what our US partners say, and they understand what we say when we talk about red lines," Putin said.