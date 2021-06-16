UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, US Understand One Another's Red Lines - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 11:41 PM

Russia, US Understand One Another's Red Lines - Putin

Russia and the United States are well aware of one another's red lines, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Russia and the United States are well aware of one another's red lines, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"I can say that in general, we understand what our US partners say, and they understand what we say when we talk about red lines," Putin said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin United States

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

47 minutes ago

Ehsas Programme to support unhealthy schools child ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Fully Sticks to International Obligations o ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Questions US Position to Speak on Human Righ ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Believes Russia, US Can Find Compromise on P ..

3 minutes ago

Dozens of rebels killed in DR Congo clashes, says ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.