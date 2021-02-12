Russia, US Unlikely to Agree on Most Issues But Need to Continue Dialogue - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Russia and the United States are unlikely to agree on most issues under US President Joe Biden's administration but sides need to continue the dialogue, especially when it concerns strategic stability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

The top Russian diplomat described his first phone conversation with new US State Secretary Antony Blinken in early February as "normal."

"In my opinion, it was a normal conversation. We agreed that we have a lot of problems ... Yes, we hardly agree on most of these issues. But the necessity to continue dialogue on strategic stability and resolve disastrous decisions toward disarmament taken buy previous US administration is obvious," Lavrov told YouTube channel Solovyov LIVE.

The Russian minister also mentioned the recent agreement between Moscow and Washington to prolong the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).

Earlier in the month, Russia and the US agreed to extend the New START treaty for five more years without any renegotiation of its terms. The treaty is now set to expire on February 5, 2026. It is currently the only arms control agreement between two countries that is still in force.