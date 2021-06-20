UrduPoint.com
Russia-US Visa Issue Requires Dialogue On Equals - Russian Ambassador

Sun 20th June 2021 | 10:50 PM

Russia-US Visa Issue Requires Dialogue on Equals - Russian Ambassador

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) The problem with visas between the United States and Russia requires a dialogue, which can be conducted only on equal basis, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Sunday.

"I know that Russian journalists experience serious difficulties with regard to visas, in particular.

This is one of the issues that needs to be discussed thoroughly and in detail," Antonov told journalists upon his arrival in the United States.

"Solving this issue through demands, as our American colleagues sometimes do, will not work. This must be done exclusive on equal grounds," he added.

The plane carrying Antonov has landed at JFK Airport in New York at 11:58 a.m. EST (15:58 GMT). The ambassador is now expected to head for Washington.

More Stories From World

