Russia, US, Whole World Get Chance to Revive Strategic Offensive Arms Agreements - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Russia, the United States and the whole world got a chance to revive the New START agreements, there is a hope that the treaty will be extended for a year and "huge" differences will be overcome, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"At least we have a hope that we will be able to talk. Our diplomats and US diplomats. And let's hope that they still reach an agreement that the treaty will be extended for one year. And during this year we have a lot of complex, very difficult attempts to overcome the huge disagreements that exist between the two countries, we have to go through the path of these negotiations," Peskov told Russia's Channel One.

Peskov clarified that "rather, this is not the hope that the agreement will continue to live, it is the hope that we will be able to try to discuss its further viability."

"If we come to an agreement now and come to a final agreement on the extension. Now this hope has appeared," Peskov added.