Russia, US Will Continue Contacts At Level Of Experts, Politicians, Military - Ryabkov
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 08:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Russia and the United States will continue contacts at the level of experts, politicians and the military, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.
"Not only experts. But also politicians, the military, of course," Ryabkov told reporters.