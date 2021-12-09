Russia, US Will Continue Contacts at Level of Experts, Politicians, Military - Ryabkov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Russia and the United States will continue contacts at the level of experts, politicians and the military, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"Not only experts. But also politicians, the military, of course," Ryabkov told reporters.