Russia, US Will Need More Than Year to Solve Problems in Relations - Kremlin Aide Ushakov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russia and the United States will need not a month or even a year to solve the numerous problems in relations, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

Putin and Biden held closed video talks that lasted two hours on Tuesday.

"It is too early to sum up the result, and it will take, of course, more time, because so many problems have accumulated whose solution could take more than one month, and maybe even more than one year. We will see," Ushakov said.

He said Putin and Biden believe it is necessary to seek to normalize the relations and develop cooperation.