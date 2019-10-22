UrduPoint.com
Russia, US Work On Extension Of Service Life Of International Space Station - Roscosmos

Russia, US Work on Extension of Service Life of International Space Station - Roscosmos

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Russia and the United States are working on extending the operation of the International Space Station (ISS), Sergey Krikalev, executive director of  human spaceflight programs at the Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos said Monday.

"We are working on the technical side to determine whether an extension of the service life of the ISS is possible.

We are also working with our government to obtain permission for future funding for this program," Krikalev said at a press conference in response to Sputnik question.

The ISS is scheduled to cease operations in 2024. However, Roscosmos has signaled its interest in continuing orbital activities on board the ISS until at least 2028.

The US administration previously stated that its purpose is to transfer the ISS to commercial financing after 2024.

