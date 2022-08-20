Russia, US Working to Facilitate Inspections Resumption Under New START Treaty - Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) Moscow and Washington are working on removing obstacles to resuming inspections under the New START arms control treaty, with some issues already resolved, the Russian Embassy in the United States said on Saturday.

"The inspection activities under the New START Treaty have indeed been suspended since the early 2020 by mutual agreement due to COVID-19 pandemic. We are working closely with our American colleagues within the framework of the New START Bilateral Consultative Commission to remove organizational and technical obstacles to resume inspections.

Some issues have been resolved but by no means all of them," the embassy said in a comment to the Newsweek media outlet on the current situation on arms control.

It also said that the treaty expires in 3.5 years and that the remaining time to work out an agreement is "extremely short."

"Any interaction on arms control matters must be conducted on an equal basis, with due consideration for mutual concerns and interests," the embassy added.