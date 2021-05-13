UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, US Yet To Begin Substantive Discussion On Strategic Stability Issues - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

Russia, US Yet to Begin Substantive Discussion on Strategic Stability Issues - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russia and the United States have not yet begun a substantive dialogue on strategic stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"So far, there is only an initial discussion that such a dialogue is necessary and should not be delayed.

But there are no specific agreements as of today," he said.

"As of today, I don't know what the Americans are putting on the agenda for future negotiations, we offered them our ideas. So far, we have no response," the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Russia United States

Recent Stories

Eid will be celebrated on Thursday (today), Centra ..

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Ara ..

34 minutes ago

Several Top Hamas Commanders Killed in Gaza - Isra ..

1 hour ago

FWMC devises cleanliness plan for Eid holidays

1 hour ago

Russian Frigate Adm. Gorshkov to Conduct Final Tes ..

1 hour ago

All COVID vaccination centers in Sindh province to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.