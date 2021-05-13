Russia, US Yet To Begin Substantive Discussion On Strategic Stability Issues - Ryabkov
Thu 13th May 2021 | 12:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) Russia and the United States have not yet begun a substantive dialogue on strategic stability, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.
"So far, there is only an initial discussion that such a dialogue is necessary and should not be delayed.
But there are no specific agreements as of today," he said.
"As of today, I don't know what the Americans are putting on the agenda for future negotiations, we offered them our ideas. So far, we have no response," the diplomat added.