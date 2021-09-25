Russia, US Yet to Reach Mutually Acceptable Solution on Prisoner Exchange - Lavrov

Russia and the United States have not yet agreed to a mutually acceptable solution concerning prisoner exchange, but Moscow is willing to continue the negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) Russia and the United States have not yet agreed to a mutually acceptable solution concerning prisoner exchange, but Moscow is willing to continue the negotiations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York, Lavrov reminded journalists that President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, agreed to hold dialogue on the matter.

"So far, we have not arrived at any (mutually acceptable) option, the US is interested only in taking back its citizens and does not treat our wishes very seriously," Lavrov said, adding that Washington is mostly interested in US citizen Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in the country on espionage charges.