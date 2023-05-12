Russia Uses All Tools to Punish Those Responsible for Nord Streams Explosions - Medvedev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Russia will continue using any available legal mechanisms to bring to justice those responsible for the Nord Stream explosions, although obtaining justice from international judicial bodies is unlikely, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

"We will, of course, continue to use all available legal mechanisms to bring perpetrators to justice, but the chances of achieving this on the platforms of international judicial bodies are slim," Medvedev said at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

He also noted that attempts were made to blame Russia for the blasts, while it was the country's rights that had been violated to a large extent.

"Contrary to the obvious facts, which point to the involvement of radical groups, European countries have conveniently forgotten their obligations under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the Convention against Terrorist Bombings," Medvedev said.

The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany were hit by explosions last September and rendered partially dysfunctional, with the incident still under investigation by Denmark, Germany and Sweden, as well as separately by Russia.

Russia considers the explosions at the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. There are no official results of the investigation yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February 2023, alleging that the explosions had been organized by the United States with the support of Norway. Washington has denied any involvement in the incident.

In early March, German magazine Der Spiegel disclosed details regarding the yacht allegedly linked to the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipelines. A Bavaria Cruiser 50 sailing yacht named Andromeda was rented by unknown people, with the e-mail used to rent it hinting at connections to Ukraine, the report said.