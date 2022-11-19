Russia Uses First Unmanned Reconnaissance, Strike System in Ukraine - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Russian troops have used the first unmanned reconnaissance and strike system during the special military operation in Ukraine, which ensures high efficiency in destroying Ukrainian targets, an informed source tells Sputnik.

"Russia has created a reconnaissance strike system that includes both reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles of various classes and ZALA Aero strike drones.

The system was tested during the special military operation and showed high detection and destruction efficiency in tactical and operational-tactical depth of such typical targets as accumulations of manpower, armored vehicles, artillery systems and enemy air defense systems," the source said.

The source specified that the system includes drones such as ZALA 421-16E, as well as Russian loitering munitions Izdeliye-51 and Izdeliye-52 (formerly the Lancet), and the KUB kamikaze drone.