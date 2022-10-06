Russia Uses Negotiations to Contain Elements of Instability It Created - Zelenskyy

(@FahadShabbir)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Russia was using the negotiations to bolster its influence in order to "contain the manifestation of instability that it has already created."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022)

"Russia is trying to consolidate every danger and every manifestation of instability that it has already created. That's what it calls negotiations are for. This is how it perceives any agreements. Russia wants to redraw borders in order to divide the world into zones of influence again, destroying our common space of cooperation and development," Zelenskyy said at the inaugural summit of the European Political Community in Prague.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy signed a decree on the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the impossibility of holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow would wait for a change in the position on the negotiations of the country's current president or his successor.

Earlier in the day, the speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matvienko, called on Russia and Ukraine to negotiate, suggesting that the leaders start immediately.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In late September, referendums on joining Russia were held in the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk and parts of Ukraine controlled by the Russian forces. All these territories were integrated within Russia based on the results of the referendums.