UrduPoint.com

Russia Uses Negotiations To Contain Elements Of Instability It Created - Zelenskyy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2022 | 10:51 PM

Russia Uses Negotiations to Contain Elements of Instability It Created - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Russia was using the negotiations to bolster its influence in order to "contain the manifestation of instability that it has already created."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Russia was using the negotiations to bolster its influence in order to "contain the manifestation of instability that it has already created."

"Russia is trying to consolidate every danger and every manifestation of instability that it has already created. That's what it calls negotiations are for. This is how it perceives any agreements. Russia wants to redraw borders in order to divide the world into zones of influence again, destroying our common space of cooperation and development," Zelenskyy said at the inaugural summit of the European Political Community in Prague.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy signed a decree on the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the impossibility of holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow would wait for a change in the position on the negotiations of the country's current president or his successor.

Earlier in the day, the speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matvienko, called on Russia and Ukraine to negotiate, suggesting that the leaders start immediately.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In late September, referendums on joining Russia were held in the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk and parts of Ukraine controlled by the Russian forces. All these territories were integrated within Russia based on the results of the referendums.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Prague Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Chamber February September All From

Recent Stories

Death Toll From Nursery Shooting in Thailand Rises ..

Death Toll From Nursery Shooting in Thailand Rises to 38 - National Police

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court says it will entertain PTI M ..

Islamabad High Court says it will entertain PTI MNAs' plea if they assure their ..

1 minute ago
 Lukashenko Says Poland Long Agreed With US on Depl ..

Lukashenko Says Poland Long Agreed With US on Deployment of Nuclear Arsenals

1 minute ago
 US Detains 2 Russian Citizens Who Sailed to Remote ..

US Detains 2 Russian Citizens Who Sailed to Remote Alaskan Island - Reports

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of inhuman trea ..

Chief Minister Punjab takes notice of inhuman treatment to under arrest accused

29 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 7 Iranian Officials Over Crackdown on ..

US Sanctions 7 Iranian Officials Over Crackdown on Protests - Treasury

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.