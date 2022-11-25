Russia Uses Zaporizhzhia TPP for Backup Power Supply to ZNPP - Rosatom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) Russia is creating a reserve source of power supply for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, using the Zaporizhzhia thermal power plant for this, Rosatom said.

"Currently, electricity is supplied to the Zaporizhzhia NPP via two high-voltage lines from the Ukrainian side, which, as the events of recent weeks show, are regularly and, as a rule, switched off at the same time. The shutdown of these lines has repeatedly led to the transfer of power supply to the Zaporizhzhya NPP to emergency diesel generators," the corporation said in a statement.

The solution to this problem would be the restoration of the high-voltage switchgear, which was destroyed as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian troops, located next to the Zaporizhzhia thermal power plant.

Such attempts have already been made, but each time the response from the Ukrainian side was targeted shelling of the Zaporizhzhia thermal power plant, Rosatom noted.

"Taking into account the great importance of the energy supply backup for the nuclear safety of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, especially in winter, we decided, despite the direct threat to the lives of the personnel employed in these works, to proceed with the restoration of the open switchgear of the Zaporizhzhya TPP. How Kiev will behave will clearly show the real the attitude of the leadership of Ukraine to ensuring the nuclear safety of Europe's largest nuclear power plant," Rosatom said.