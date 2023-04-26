Russia, Uzbek Presidents Hold Phone Conversation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We are currently preparing a message based on the results of a telephone conversation with the President of Uzbekistan Mirziyoyev. It was a rather thorough and very warm conversation," Peskov told a briefing.