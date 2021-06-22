UrduPoint.com
Russia, Uzbekistan Discussing Production Of Sputnik V In Tashkent - Moscow

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 02:00 AM

Russia, Uzbekistan Discussing Production of Sputnik V in Tashkent - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russia and Uzbekistan are discussing the production of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 at Jurabek Laboratories factory in Tashkent, the Russian government said on Monday.

On June 22, the countries' prime ministers will have a meeting in Moscow. They will discuss the cooperation in industry, energy sector, health and other spheres.

"The issue of Sputnik V production at 'Jurabek Laboratories' (Tashkent) is being considered," the government said.

In April, Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov requested from Russia to increase the supply of Sputnik V to Uzbekistan and consider its possible production in his country. In May, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told Sputnik that the sides agreed on the vaccine's production in Uzbekistan.

