Open Menu

Russia, Uzbekistan Reaffirm Commitment To Develop Bilateral Ties - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Russia, Uzbekistan Reaffirm Commitment to Develop Bilateral Ties - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on his birthday in a phone call, during which the leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to a dynamic development of a relationship between the two countries, Kremlin's press service said on Monday.

"In course of a phone call President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday. The leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to a further dynamic development of Russian-Uzbek relationship of strategic partnership and alliance," the statement read.

According to the statement, Putin has also sent his Uzbek counterpart a congratulatory telegram.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Alliance Uzbekistan

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed ..

2 minutes ago
 Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round Fa ..

Infinix NOTE 30 Pro series: Embracing All-Round FastCharge Revolution!

8 minutes ago
 SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in law ..

SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in lawyer's murder case

25 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection campaign on construction site ..

30 minutes ago
 Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title tr ..

Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title triumph in Sri Lanka

53 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore marine refuelling facilities a ..

2 hours ago
Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & R ..

Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & Road Initiative’ underway in ..

2 hours ago
 104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social ..

104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social Security Authority by June

3 hours ago
 Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's E ..

Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy

3 hours ago
 Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: M ..

Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: Masood

3 hours ago
 US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued ef ..

US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued efforts for bringing peace in re ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World