Russia, Uzbekistan Reaffirm Commitment to Develop Bilateral Ties - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, on his birthday in a phone call, during which the leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to a dynamic development of a relationship between the two countries, Kremlin's press service said on Monday.

"In course of a phone call President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday. The leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to a further dynamic development of Russian-Uzbek relationship of strategic partnership and alliance," the statement read.

According to the statement, Putin has also sent his Uzbek counterpart a congratulatory telegram.