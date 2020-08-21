Russia-Uzbekistan Ties Reach New Level of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership - Ambassador

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 04:18 PM

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The declaration on a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russian and Uzbekistan will take the country's relations to a new level, Russian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Vladimir Tyurdenev said on Friday.

The Uzbek Foreign Ministry has said that Tashkent and Moscow are preparing a declaration on a comprehensive strategic partnership that might be signed during the visit of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Russia. The visit was planned for June but postponed due to the spread of COVID-19.

"Consistent, planned steps are being taken to bring Russian-Uzbek relations to a fundamentally different level. The signing of the declaration on comprehensive strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Uzbekistan will be a clear indication that we have succeeded," Tyurdenev told the Dunyo information agency.

Tyurdenev also stated that a delegation of Russian doctors and specialists recently arrived in Tashkent to assist their Uzbek colleagues in fighting COVID-19 and treating seriously ill patients.

"This is probably the most recent example of a comprehensive strategic partnership between our countries," the diplomat said.

Speaking on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the ambassador said that Uzbekistan's participation in the Union as an observer could allow the country to monitor all the integration processes from the inside.

"We welcome the intention of the Uzbek partners to join the EAEU at this stage as an observer. I am sure that obtaining this status will allow Uzbekistan to observe the process of Eurasian integration from the inside," Tyurdenev stated.

In June 2019, Mirziyoyev said that the country needed to analyze all challenges when deciding on accession to the EAEU. In January, the president said that the issue of Uzbekistan's participation in the union should be comprehensively studied in parliament, and by May, both upper and lower houses of the Uzbek parliament approved the country's participation in the EAEU as an observer.

