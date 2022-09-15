(@FahadShabbir)

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Uzbekistan and Russia will sign agreements worth $4.6 billion during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Samarkand, the office of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Thursday.

On Thursday, Mirziyoyev and Putin met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand.

"It was noted that as part of the current visit of the President of Russia to Uzbekistan, a package of new investment agreements worth $4.6 billion is being signed in the fields of engineering, chemistry, petrochemistry and geology," the statement says.