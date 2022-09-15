UrduPoint.com

Russia, Uzbekistan To Sign $4.6Bln Of Deals During Putin's Visit To Samarkand - Tashkent

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Russia, Uzbekistan to Sign $4.6Bln of Deals During Putin's Visit to Samarkand - Tashkent

Uzbekistan and Russia will sign agreements worth $4.6 billion during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Samarkand, the office of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Thursday

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Uzbekistan and Russia will sign agreements worth $4.6 billion during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Samarkand, the office of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Thursday.

On Thursday, Mirziyoyev and Putin met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand.

"It was noted that as part of the current visit of the President of Russia to Uzbekistan, a package of new investment agreements worth $4.6 billion is being signed in the fields of engineering, chemistry, petrochemistry and geology," the statement says.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Uzbekistan Shanghai Cooperation Organization Billion

Recent Stories

US Authorizes Wind-Down Transactions Involving Akv ..

US Authorizes Wind-Down Transactions Involving Akvarius Through October 15 - Tre ..

25 seconds ago
 Committee reviews progress on Irrigated Agricultur ..

Committee reviews progress on Irrigated Agriculture Improvement Project

27 seconds ago
 Three police officers dismissed, two demoted

Three police officers dismissed, two demoted

2 minutes ago
 Funds to be released soon after damage survey: Min ..

Funds to be released soon after damage survey: Minister

2 minutes ago
 US Prohibits Sale, Export of Quantum Computing Ser ..

US Prohibits Sale, Export of Quantum Computing Services to Anyone in Russia - Tr ..

2 minutes ago
 IAEA Board Passes Resolution That Calls on Russia ..

IAEA Board Passes Resolution That Calls on Russia to Abandon ZNPP - Reports

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.