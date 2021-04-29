Russia Vaccine Developer Says To Sue Brazil Regulator For Defamation
Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:46 PM
The developer of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine said Thursday it would sue Brazil's health regulator Anvisa after it refused to import the jab
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The developer of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine said Thursday it would sue Brazil's health regulator Anvisa after it refused to import the jab.
"Sputnik V is undertaking a legal defamation proceeding in Brazil against Anvisa for knowingly spreading false and inaccurate information," the vaccine's developer said on the official Sputnik V Twitter account.