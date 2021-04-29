Russia vaccine developer says to sue Brazil regulator for defamation

The developer of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine said Thursday it would sue Brazil's health regulator Anvisa after it refused to import the jab

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The developer of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine said Thursday it would sue Brazil's health regulator Anvisa after it refused to import the jab.

"Sputnik V is undertaking a legal defamation proceeding in Brazil against Anvisa for knowingly spreading false and inaccurate information," the vaccine's developer said on the official Sputnik V Twitter account.