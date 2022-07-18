Russia Values Bilateral Relations With Iran - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Iran is Russia's partner and Moscow values bilateral relations with Tehran, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Iran is our friend and partner. Indeed, we value our relations very much and attach great importance to them.

It is satisfying that the presidents of the two countries are in the process of constant communication," Peskov told the Iranian state broadcaster in an interview, which was showed by the Rossiya 24 tv channel.