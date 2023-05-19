UrduPoint.com

Russia Values Development Of Friendly Ties With Middle East, North Africa States - Putin

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Russia Values Development of Friendly Ties With Middle East, North Africa States - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Russia attaches great importance to the development of friendly relations with the states of the middle East and North Africa, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Russia traditionally attaches great importance to the development of friendly relations with the states of the Middle East and North Africa, and constructive partnership, including within the framework of dialogue with the Arab League, in order to effectively deal with the threats and challenges faced by modern humanity," Putin said in a video address to the Arab League summit.

Moscow will continue to provide all possible assistance to the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of approaches provided for by UN decisions, the president added.

"We will continue to provide all possible assistance to the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of approaches provided for by relevant UN decisions, as well as the Arab Peace Initiative, the author of which is the host of the current Arab League summit - Saudi Arabia," Putin said.

