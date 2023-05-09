MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, saying Moscow greatly appreciates Minsk's active participation in ensuring the security of the Union State, the Belarusian president's office said on Tuesday.

"Russia highly appreciates the active participation of Belarusian friends in ensuring the security of the Union State. I am sure that by joining forces and relying on the good traditions of fraternal friendship and mutual assistance, Russians and Belarusians, hardened in the harsh war years, will be able to overcome any trials," the press service said, quoting Putin's message.

The Russian president also asked to convey the words of sincere gratitude to all veterans living in Belarus, Lukashenko's office said.

On Tuesday, the Victory Day Parade to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany was held in Moscow. Leaders of Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan arrived in Russia to attend the celebrations.