UrduPoint.com

Russia Values Minsk's Role In Ensuring Security Of Union State - President's Office

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Russia Values Minsk's Role in Ensuring Security of Union State - President's Office

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, saying Moscow greatly appreciates Minsk's active participation in ensuring the security of the Union State, the Belarusian president's office said on Tuesday.

"Russia highly appreciates the active participation of Belarusian friends in ensuring the security of the Union State. I am sure that by joining forces and relying on the good traditions of fraternal friendship and mutual assistance, Russians and Belarusians, hardened in the harsh war years, will be able to overcome any trials," the press service said, quoting Putin's message.

The Russian president also asked to convey the words of sincere gratitude to all veterans living in Belarus, Lukashenko's office said.

On Tuesday, the Victory Day Parade to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany was held in Moscow. Leaders of Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan arrived in Russia to attend the celebrations.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Germany Minsk Armenia Vladimir Putin Uzbekistan Belarus Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan All

Recent Stories

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al- ..

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case

19 minutes ago
 Imran Khan was not tortured during arrest, says Ra ..

Imran Khan was not tortured during arrest, says Rana Sanaullah

44 minutes ago
 Punjab govt calls in Rangers, imposes Section 144 ..

Punjab govt calls in Rangers, imposes Section 144 after Imran Khan’s arrest

57 minutes ago
 Who issued arrest warrants for PTI Chief Imran Kha ..

Who issued arrest warrants for PTI Chief Imran Khan?

1 hour ago
 Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

2 hours ago
 First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discu ..

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discuss latest evidence-based knowl ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.