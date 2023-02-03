UrduPoint.com

Russia Values Relations With Serbia, Hopes Bilateral Relations Will Develop - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Russia values relations with Serbia and hopes that bilateral relations will continue to develop, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that he did not know how much longer the country's authorities will be able to withstand without imposing sanctions on Russia, but they will try to resist this for as long as possible.

"We value our relations with Serbia. They have deep historical roots, Serbia has a very substantial current moment in history, and we are sure that they have very great prospects in the future.

.. We hope that bilateral relations will continue to develop in a positive way," Peskov said.

The spokesman added that Moscow completely understands that the West is putting immense pressure on Belgrade in its relations with Russia.

"We are well aware of the unprecedented pressure the Serbian leadership is under from the collective West, and we are well aware of the cost to the Serbian leadership and the efforts the Serbian leadership has managed to withstand this pressure so far," Peskov said.

