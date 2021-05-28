UrduPoint.com
Russia Values Relations With Slovenia Free From 'Opportunistic' Considerations - Lavrov

Russia values its relations with Slovenia in various areas as they are not affected by expedience and opportunism, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Russia values its relations with Slovenia in various areas as they are not affected by expedience and opportunism, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We value our constructive relations, political dialogue and trade, economic and humanitarian ties, which are not subject to opportunistic considerations," Lavrov said at a meeting with his Slovenian counterpart, Anze Logar, in Moscow, saying that the Russian side expects to discuss both the bilateral agenda and international issue, in light of Slovenia's upcoming presidency of the European Union.

Logar noted, on his part, the multifaceted nature of relations of his country with Moscow, including the various projects implemented within the framework of the Russia-Slovenia intergovernmental commission.

"We look forward to further fruitful cooperation, including on globally important topics such as health care and transition to more eco-friendly technologies," Logar said, while also promising to present some of Slovenia's priorities, both in the international agenda and in some other areas.

Slovenia will assume the presidency of the Council of the European Union on July 1.

