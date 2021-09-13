Moscow appreciates San Marino's independent foreign policy, particularly in regards to anti-Russian sanctions, and intends to strengthen bilateral cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Moscow appreciates San Marino's independent foreign policy, particularly in regards to anti-Russian sanctions, and intends to strengthen bilateral cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We share the common goal of strengthening bilateral cooperation. Today's visit, in our shared opinion, was a very important step in this direction. We greatly appreciate that San Marino is pursuing an independent foreign policy, including on the issue of joining unilateral illegitimate sanctions (against Russia)," Lavrov said at a joint press conference following the meeting with his San Marino counterpart, Luca Beccari.

The top Russian diplomat noted that this factor creates additional opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation, including in such areas, as trade, economy and investment.

Lavrov further remarked that Russia and San Marino have a common interest in ensuring that such structures, as the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the Council of Europe, are used to promote positive agenda, and not for "inflaming aggressive rhetoric." Their current policies, according to the Russian foreign minister, call into question whether Moscow's Western partners need these organizations for building cooperation, or for pursuing their "Russophobic agenda."

Russia and San Marino have activated their relations in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic. San Marino authorized the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in winter and became the first European country to declare its COVID-19 epidemic over and lift restrictions. Over 70% of San Marino's adult population has been vaccinated with the Russian vaccine.