UrduPoint.com

Russia Values San Marino's Independent Foreign Policy Regarding Sanctions - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 11:08 PM

Russia Values San Marino's Independent Foreign Policy Regarding Sanctions - Lavrov

Moscow appreciates San Marino's independent foreign policy, particularly in regards to anti-Russian sanctions, and intends to strengthen bilateral cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2021) Moscow appreciates San Marino's independent foreign policy, particularly in regards to anti-Russian sanctions, and intends to strengthen bilateral cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We share the common goal of strengthening bilateral cooperation. Today's visit, in our shared opinion, was a very important step in this direction. We greatly appreciate that San Marino is pursuing an independent foreign policy, including on the issue of joining unilateral illegitimate sanctions (against Russia)," Lavrov said at a joint press conference following the meeting with his San Marino counterpart, Luca Beccari.

The top Russian diplomat noted that this factor creates additional opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation, including in such areas, as trade, economy and investment.

Lavrov further remarked that Russia and San Marino have a common interest in ensuring that such structures, as the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and the Council of Europe, are used to promote positive agenda, and not for "inflaming aggressive rhetoric." Their current policies, according to the Russian foreign minister, call into question whether Moscow's Western partners need these organizations for building cooperation, or for pursuing their "Russophobic agenda."

Russia and San Marino have activated their relations in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic. San Marino authorized the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in winter and became the first European country to declare its COVID-19 epidemic over and lift restrictions. Over 70% of San Marino's adult population has been vaccinated with the Russian vaccine.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe Visit San Marino Share Top

Recent Stories

Senate body for 18 years as minimum age to work un ..

Senate body for 18 years as minimum age to work under domestic workers bill

1 minute ago
 Etisalat reasserts dominance as &#039;World’s Fa ..

Etisalat reasserts dominance as &#039;World’s Fastest Mobile Network&#039; for ..

10 minutes ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF signs MoU with ADGM Ac ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF signs MoU with ADGM Academy

10 minutes ago
 N. Korea Missile Test Serves as Reminder Diplomacy ..

N. Korea Missile Test Serves as Reminder Diplomacy Only Way to Denuclearize Peni ..

1 minute ago
 Turki Al Faisal is Guest of Honour at IGCF 2021

Turki Al Faisal is Guest of Honour at IGCF 2021

55 minutes ago
 Greek fisherman nets dead body, dumps it back at s ..

Greek fisherman nets dead body, dumps it back at sea

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.