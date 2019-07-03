UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Vatican Have Common Approaches To Syrian Settlement - Ambassador To Holy See

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 04:39 PM

Russia, Vatican Have Common Approaches to Syrian Settlement - Ambassador to Holy See

The stances that Russia and the Vatican have toward settling the crisis in Syria coincide, the Russian ambassador to the Holy See, Alexander Avdeyev, told Sputnik, ahead of the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pope Francis

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The stances that Russia and the Vatican have toward settling the crisis in Syria coincide, the Russian ambassador to the Holy See, Alexander Avdeyev, told Sputnik, ahead of the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pope Francis.

"Our principled stances on this problem [Syrian issue] coincide. Here, we deal, first of all, with a formula for Syrian crisis settlement: how to deal with terrorists in Syria, how to ensure the rights of national and religious minorities and how to provide humanitarian and other assistance, including assistance in restoring the country's economy. We have a common position on all these issues," the diplomat said.

At the same time, Avdeyev stressed that both Russia and the Vatican stood for preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

Avdeyev also suggested that the Syrian problem and situation in the middle East as a whole would be one of the central issues that Putin and Pope Francis will discuss.

In the meantime, Avdeyev also noted that both Russia and the Vatican had a shared vision on the main threats of the 21st century.

"These threats are well-known: arms race risks, destabilization, violations of non-proliferation regimes of nuclear, chemical, and bacteriological weapons, as well as the situation around climate change ... We have common views on the global problems of our time. They include limiting the arms race as well as the situation with climate change," he said.

Putin is due to visit the Vatican and meet with Pope Francis on July 4. This will be their third meeting. The previous two took place in 2013 and 2015.

Related Topics

Century Syria Russia Nuclear Visit Vladimir Putin Same Middle East July 2015 All Race

Recent Stories

FBR confiscates Chaudhry Tanvir’s benami propert ..

47 seconds ago

Another conspiracy to keep Pakistan out of semi-fi ..

12 minutes ago

High prevalence of obesity, diabetes in UAE&#039;s ..

26 minutes ago

Takatof Volunteers represent UAE at 2019 Expo in B ..

26 minutes ago

ADX attends WIBC Capital Markets Summit Asia

26 minutes ago

ADNIC completes conversion of mandatory convertibl ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.