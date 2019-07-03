Russia, Vatican Have Common Approaches to Syrian Settlement - Ambassador to Holy See

(@imziishan)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The stances that Russia and the Vatican have toward settling the crisis in Syria coincide, the Russian ambassador to the Holy See, Alexander Avdeyev, told Sputnik, ahead of the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pope Francis.

"Our principled stances on this problem [Syrian issue] coincide. Here, we deal, first of all, with a formula for Syrian crisis settlement: how to deal with terrorists in Syria, how to ensure the rights of national and religious minorities and how to provide humanitarian and other assistance, including assistance in restoring the country's economy. We have a common position on all these issues," the diplomat said.

At the same time, Avdeyev stressed that both Russia and the Vatican stood for preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

Avdeyev also suggested that the Syrian problem and situation in the middle East as a whole would be one of the central issues that Putin and Pope Francis will discuss.

In the meantime, Avdeyev also noted that both Russia and the Vatican had a shared vision on the main threats of the 21st century.

"These threats are well-known: arms race risks, destabilization, violations of non-proliferation regimes of nuclear, chemical, and bacteriological weapons, as well as the situation around climate change ... We have common views on the global problems of our time. They include limiting the arms race as well as the situation with climate change," he said.

Putin is due to visit the Vatican and meet with Pope Francis on July 4. This will be their third meeting. The previous two took place in 2013 and 2015.