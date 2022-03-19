Russia, Vatican Remain in Contact on Settlement in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) Russia and the Vatican remain in contact on the settlement in Ukraine, with Moscow appreciating mediation efforts of Pope Francis, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's First European Department Alexey Paramonov told Sputnik.

"At this stage, contacts with the Vatican continue.

We appreciate the proposals repeatedly made by our Vatican partners on mediation services in any format in Russia's dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities," Paramonov stressed.

The diplomat also noted that Pope Francis, unlike many leaders of Western countries, had not expressed hasty judgments against Russia and had showed "a keen interest in understanding the situation in Ukraine, as far as possible, and forming his own opinion."