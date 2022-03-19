UrduPoint.com

Russia, Vatican Remain In Contact On Settlement In Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Russia, Vatican Remain in Contact on Settlement in Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) Russia and the Vatican remain in contact on the settlement in Ukraine, with Moscow appreciating mediation efforts of Pope Francis, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's First European Department Alexey Paramonov told Sputnik.

"At this stage, contacts with the Vatican continue.

We appreciate the proposals repeatedly made by our Vatican partners on mediation services in any format in Russia's dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities," Paramonov stressed.

The diplomat also noted that Pope Francis, unlike many leaders of Western countries, had not expressed hasty judgments against Russia and had showed "a keen interest in understanding the situation in Ukraine, as far as possible, and forming his own opinion."

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia

Recent Stories

Javed Miandad formally inducted into PCB Hall of F ..

Javed Miandad formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Australian teams arrive at Qaddafi for t ..

Pakistan, Australian teams arrive at Qaddafi for training

30 minutes ago
 PTI workers who stormed into Sindh House set free

PTI workers who stormed into Sindh House set free

2 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects India’s remarks on partition, K ..

Pakistan rejects India’s remarks on partition, Kartarpur

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th March 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>