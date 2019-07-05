UrduPoint.com
Russia, Vatican Sign Agreement On Cooperation In Health Care

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The Russian Health Ministry and the Holy See struck on Thursday a bilateral agreement on cooperation in health care, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The document was signed by Russian Health Minister Veronika Skvortsova and the Vatican's Secretary of State Paolo Borgia in one of the facilities of children's hospital in the Vatican, Bambino Gesu (Baby Jesus).

The memorandum concerns cooperation in medical care, research and development as well as joint projects of the largest Vatican hospital and Russian medical institutions.

The document was signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Vatican.

Skvortsova and her delegation also visited the hospital's research center and lab, highly assessing the medical facilities.

"Those fields you are working on are a priority for Russia too. We are engaged in them too, and I want to invite you to Moscow. I believe we could show you our best medical research centers," Skvortsova said at the signing ceremony.

According to her, oncology, immunology and cellular technologies could become areas for expansion of bilateral cooperation.

The hospital's president accepted the invitation to visit Russia, saying that it was a great honor to welcome the Russian delegation.

