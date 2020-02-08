Russia, Venezuela Agree to Boost Coordination of Actions on Global Arena - Lavrov

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Russia and Venezuela agreed to deepen coordination of actions on the international arena and to further develop economic and humanitarian ties in face of illegal US sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"We agreed our actions to deepen coordination on the international arena, as well as to further develop steps aimed at increasing our trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian cooperation in face of illegal sanctions," Lavrov said following talks with the Venezuelan leadership in Caracas.