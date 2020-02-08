UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Venezuela Agree To Boost Coordination Of Actions On Global Arena - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 01:00 AM

Russia, Venezuela Agree to Boost Coordination of Actions on Global Arena - Lavrov

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) Russia and Venezuela agreed to deepen coordination of actions on the international arena and to further develop economic and humanitarian ties in face of illegal US sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Friday.

"We agreed our actions to deepen coordination on the international arena, as well as to further develop steps aimed at increasing our trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian cooperation in face of illegal sanctions," Lavrov said following talks with the Venezuelan leadership in Caracas.

Related Topics

Russia Caracas Venezuela

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends wedding ceremony

18 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

33 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Emirati citizen Abdul Jal ..

1 hour ago

Russian sisters separated during WWII reunited aft ..

1 hour ago

Steps being taken to introduce affordable electric ..

1 hour ago

Trump Official to Coordinate With SOUTHCOM Civilia ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.